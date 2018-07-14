Driver Arrested After 800-Pound Boulder Falls Off Truck, Kills Mother and Daughter in Minnesota

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two women were killed after an 800-pound boulder fell out of a dump truck along a Minnesota road Monday, according to KTLA sister station WGHP.

Driver Joe Czeck, 33, has been arrested. Police said he did not stop at the scene of the accident.

Karen Christiansen, 67, and her daughter Jena Christiansen, 32, were traveling behind the truck when it went over a railroad crossing and the huge boulder came off, tumbled and struck the family's car.

The women died at the scene.

Authorities said the boulder was so heavy it took four firefighters to move it.

Investigators were able to determine the truck belonged to Czeck Services, which led them to the driver.

Czeck was being held at the Dakota County Jail. Charges were still pending.