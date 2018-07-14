× Man Arrested After Intentionally Setting Fires Along O.C. Creek: Santa Ana Police

Santa Ana police on Friday said they arrested a homeless man after linking him to a series of fires in Orange County.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to a vegetation fire in Santiago Creek near 900 W. River Lane in Santa Ana at around 11:40 a.m. on Friday, officials said.

The Police Department also sent officers to the area and at around 1 p.m., found 26-year-old Gustavo Garcia, according to the agency.

Authorities determined that Garcia was responsible for fires in the area and booked him into the Santa Ana Jail on suspicion of arson, the Police Department said.

Earlier in the week, residents who lived near Jack Fisher Park in Santa Ana voiced their concerns about fires at a public safety committee meeting.

The Fire Department and Santa Ana police began monitoring the area 24/7 and teamed up with Orange officials to address the issue, according to authorities.

Four fires were intentionally set in Jack Fisher Park and along Santiago Creek on July 10 alone, police said. In total, 14 incidents happened between June 10 and July 13 and all appeared to be related. Twelve of them were reported in Santa Ana and two were in Orange, according to authorities.

Officials said they have not ruled out additional suspects.

Anyone with information can call OCFA at 714-573-6709 or SAPD at 714-245-8345.