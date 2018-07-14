× Mexican Citizen Who Stole More Than $350,000 in Government Benefits Is Sentenced to 37 Months in Federal Prison

A Mexican citizen with more than 40 aliases who admitted to stealing more than $350,000 in government benefits was sentenced Friday to 37 months in federal prison, equaling one month of custody for every year he lived in the U.S. with a stolen identity.

Federal prosecutors say Tijuana resident Andres Avelino Anduaga, 66, somehow obtained a U.S. citizen’s birth certificate in 1980, and then used that identification to obtain a Social Security number and California driver’s license.

With those documents, Anduaga was able to fraudulently obtain government benefits from federal, state and local agencies, including nearly $250,000 in illicit Social Security benefits, Special Assistant U.S. Atty. Jeffrey D. Hill said.

Anduaga also got Medi-Cal health benefits that he was not eligible for and caused a loss to the state of California in excess of $100,000, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

