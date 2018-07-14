Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, July 14th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Free Admission!

Long Beach Truck & Jeep Fest

Long Beach Convention Center

300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

http://www.4wheelparts.com

For a second year, the Long Beach Truck & Jeep Fest is the place to be for off-road enthusiasts. What we have here are custom trucks, custom Jeeps, and product demonstrations. Admission is free for this family friendly event.

The Art of the Classic Ride 2

All Air-Cooled German Vehicles & Vintage Scooters Welcome

Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport Street

El Segundo

310 909 0950

http://www.TheADM.org/German2018

Air cooled German vehicles or vintage scooters are on display at “The Art of the Classic Ride.” This is going on outside the Automobile Driving Museum in El Segundo, where the A.D.M has shut down Lairport Street for this unique automotive show. Admission for adults is ten-dollars.

Grand Opening & Fire Service Event

Los Angeles County Fire Museum at the Mayne Events Center

16400 Bellflower Boulevard

Bellflower

http://www.LACountyFireMuseum.com

Celebrate the opening of the brand new Los Angeles County Fire Museum in Bellflower. This is an opportunity to learn about the history of the county’s fire service.

Admission is free to enjoy the museum as well as entertainment and celebrity autographs from real as well as actors who have portrayed your favorite firefighters in the entertainment industry.

Bruce W. Talamon: Soul, R&B, and Funk

Photographs 1972-1982: A Love Letter to the Music

Grammy Museum at L.A. Live

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 765 6800

http://www.grammymuseum.org

Select photographs of legendary artists photographed by Los Angeles born Bruce W. Talamon during one of the most fertile times in R&B, can be seen in the first-ever exhibit at the GRAMMY Museum®.

Bruce W. Talamon: Soul, R&B, and Funk Photographs 1972–1982 provides a revealing look into the untold and unknown moments that happened off the stage and outside the recording studio, showcasing a period in musical history as seen through the eyes of a young African-American photographer at the start of his career.

Admission starts at $12.95.

Bruce W. Talamon: Soul, R&B, and Funk

Photographs 1972-1982

Eso Won Bookstore

4327 Degnan Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 290 1048

http://www.esowonbookstore.com

The Grammy Museum exhibition: “Photographs 1971-1982: A Love Letter to the Music" is a preamble to the September publication of Talamon’s forthcoming book from Taschen Publishing. Eso Won Bookstore in Leimert Park says we can pre-order the $70.00 special publication now at the Degnan Boulevard location or you can pre-order at the Eso Won Bookstore website: esowonbookstore.com.

Free!

Icons of Style:

A Century of Fashion Photography, 1911-2011

Getty Center

North Sepulveda Boulevard & Getty Center Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.getty.edu

As much as clothing has changed over past century, so has the way it has been captured on magazine pages and museum walls. This stunning exhibition at the Getty Center is the “Icons of Style: A Century of Fashion Photography, 1911-2011.

There are more than one hundred-sixty photographs presented with a selection of costumes, illustrations, magazine covers, videos, and advertisements. Admission is free!

Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America’s Library

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

http://www.annenbergphotospace.org

“Not an Ostrich: And Other Images from America’s Library” contains nearly 500 images from a collection of more than 14 million permanently housed at the Library of Congress. Among these one-of-a-kind images, this one, the earliest known image of abolitionist and political activist Harriet Tubman. Admission to see these photographic treasures at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Los Angeles is free.

African Twilight: Vanishing Rituals & Ceremonies

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

And, new at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, “African Twilight: Vanishing Rituals & Ceremonies. This is the world premiere of the stunning work of renowned artists Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher featuring photographs and film of their last 15 years of in more than 45 African countries. Admission starts at thirteen dollars.

Make it a cool and interesting Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

