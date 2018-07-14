× Swimmer Dies After He Was Pulled Unconscious From Water in Laguna Beach

A swimmer died on Saturday after he was pulled unconscious from the water at 1000 Steps Beach in Laguna Beach, authorities said.

An adult man was pulled from the beach just before 11:30 a.m. at the 31900 block of Coast Highway, said the Orange County Fire Authority in a Tweet.

Lifeguards administered CPR in the area known as 1000 Steps Beach until the fire department and paramedics arrived and took over, said Orange County Lifeguard Jason Young.

The Orange County Fire Authority’s helicopter transported him to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo where he later died from his injuries, authorities said.

He was identified as 52-year-old Brian Riggs of Aliso Viejo, according to the Orange County Register.

The newspaper reported that after Riggs was taken back to the shore he lost consciousness and went into full cardiac arrest.

A lifeguard immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until authorities arrived, the newspaper added.

