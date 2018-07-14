× Trump Administration Unveils New Plan to Reunite Families Separated at Border

The Trump administration, under order to quickly reunify families that have been separated at the border, is moving ahead — somewhat reluctantly — with a new, streamlined plan to bring together the roughly 2,500 remaining children and their parents in order to meet the court-imposed deadline.

The plan, outlined in a filing Friday afternoon in San Diego federal court, aims to process about 200 children age 5 and older per day, with a rollout this weekend. The logistics include moving parents currently detained in immigration custody to one of six to eight facilities where they will be further vetted to verify parentage, undergo a criminal background check and be interviewed by an investigator.

Children will then be moved to the facility for reunification within 24 to 48 hours, and the family will be released to immigration custody.

The locations of the reunions were not specified Friday, nor did the government say whether these families would remain in immigration custody or be released on parole.

