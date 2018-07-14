Westbound 10 Freeway Shut Down Near 110 After Bus Turns Over; 25 Hospitalized: CHP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities shut down all westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway near the 110 after officials said a bus carrying 32 adult passengers turned over early Saturday.

The incident that happened shortly before 4 a.m. near the Pico-Union area left four passengers in serious condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Five were in fair condition, 16 in good condition and seven refused transportation, the agency said.

The bus was on its way to Koreatown from Pala Casino in San Diego County, a California Highway Patrol spokesman told KTLA.

It remained unknown why the driver lost control of the vehicle, CHP said. None of the passengers sustained any major injuries, according to the agency.

At around 6 a.m., CHP said it expected the highway lanes to be closed for at least two more hours.