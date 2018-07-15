16-Year-Old Boy With Gunshot Wound Left Behind 7-Eleven Store in Yucaipa: Police

A teenager with a gunshot wound was abandoned behind a convenience store in Yucaipa, authorities announced on Sunday.

Officers discovered the 16-year-old boy behind the 7-Eleven store on Yucaipa Boulevard near 14th Street shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to a statement from Yucaipa police and the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department.

A female driver, along with a male individual, brought the victim to the spot and put him on the ground before speeding away, the news release said.

Detectives said it was unclear where the boy was shot.

Responders took the victim to the Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition before undergoing surgery, according to authorities.

Anyone with information can call authorities at 909-918-2305. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.