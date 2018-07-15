3 People Injured in Hemet Shooting: Police

A shooting in Hemet left three people injured on Saturday, officials said.

Authorities received a 911 call about shots fired in the 100 block of South Franklin Street at around 2:38 p.m., according to the Hemet Police Department.

Officers who responded to the scene found three people with gunshot wounds and had them transported to the hospital, the agency said. Two of them were in critical condition and one was released after being treated, the Police Department added.

Officials provided no further details.

Anyone with information can call Hemet police Detective M. Gomez at 951-765-2422.