Man in Custody After Allegedly Shooting His Son and Daughter in San Gabriel

A man has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting his son and daughter during a domestic dispute on Sunday, authorities said.

Just before 2 p.m., L.A. County sheriff's deputies received a call about a suspicious male in the 6300 block of North Muscatel Avenue. When they arrived to the home, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds, officials said.

Authorities said both victims are in unknown condition. Meanwhile, a man believed to be their father has been taken into custody on suspicion of shooting them.

Some sort of domestic dispute took place at the home, authorities said, though it is unclear what exactly led to shots being fired as the investigation continues.

No further information has been released by authorities.