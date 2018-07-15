× Fire Near Yosemite Explodes to 4,000 Acres as Officials Mourn Firefighter Killed on Front Lines

A dangerous forest fire burning near Yosemite National Park continued to grow Sunday as officials mourned the death of a firefighter killed battling the blaze.

The Ferguson fire exploded to 4,000 acres Sunday morning and was only 2% contained.

The blaze was burning near the park and prompted evacuations in Briceburg, Cedar Lodge and Mariposa Pines north of Bear Clover. An evacuation advisory was in effect Sunday for the Jerseydale area.

Braden Varney, a heavy equipment operator with Cal Fire, died at the scene as crews battled the Ferguson fire Saturday, said Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean.

