× Man Drives Through Barricade, Leads Police on Chase During San Diego Pride

Police are searching for the suspect who drove through a traffic barricade at Pride and led police on a chase, hitting several vehicles along the way.

According to San Diego Police, the incident at 6th Avenue and Laurel Street at 10:24 p.m.

The man was driving a minivan when he ignored a traffic officer and drove through the barricade, forcing the officer to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.

After passing through the barricade, the man hit a parked car with a 29-year-old pregnant woman inside.

While being chased by police, the man slammed into a SDPD K-9 unit, eventually stopping in the parking lot of the La Mesa Arts Academy before running away.

A search ensued, but police have so far been unable to locate the suspect. No officers were injured.

Police say there is no indication the suspected intentionally tried to run anyone over, but was instead trying to leave the area and avoid officers.