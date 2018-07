Officials investigating a possible drowning in Ontario, Canada said they found the body of former Anaheim Ducks goalie Ray Emery on Sunday. He was 35, police said.

The athlete was reported missing just after 6 a.m. in the Hamilton Ontario harbor, according to Hamilton police.

At 2:50 pm, HPS recovered the body of former @NHL player Ray Emery, 35. Emery was reported missing just after 6:00 am in #HamOnt harbour. His body was recovered in close proximity to where he was last seen. Family has been notified. Cause of death to be confirmed pending a PM. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 15, 2018

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Ray Emery, our former goaltender, who passed away early this morning. pic.twitter.com/QmZJpd7hcM — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 15, 2018

