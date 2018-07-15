Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, July 15th, 21018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday!

Relax and try something new! Here are some Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Take a look!

-0-0-0-

Sawdust Art Festival’s 52 Annual Summer Show

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

The SUMMER SAWDUST ART & CRAFT FESTIVAL is underway in Laguna Beach! Here you have art, of course, three stages of live music and entertainment, outdoor eateries and cafes, as well as free hands-on art classes and daily art demonstrations such as glassblowing.

-0-

Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach

Pageant of the Masters

650 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

http://www.foapom.com

Also happening in Laguna Beach, just a few steps from the Sawdust, is the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. There’s the festival art show, where we can see the work of more than 100 artists. And, there’s the Pageant of the Masters, where famous works of art come to life, literally, with the presence of real people who emerge from massive, outdoor theatre canvases.

-0-

Free Show!

Bob Baker Marionette Theater @ 4pm

MacArthur Park

http://www.bobbakermarionettetheater.com

The renowned Bob Baker Marionettes are performing for free today at MacArthur Park. The 4pm show is part of the 50 Free Concerts Summer Series. The free fun begins at 4pm.

-0-

Register Now!

Special Olympics Southern California Plane Pull

Long Beach Airport

fundraising.sosc.org/planepull

Now this is a DIFFERENT kind of fun! Yes, people are pulling a Fed Ex Cargo Plane as a fundraiser for Special Olympics Southern California.

To register for the plane pull as an individual participant, to start a team or to join a team, go to the website: fundraising.sosc.org/planepull

-0-

The Roots of Monozukuri: Creative Spirit in Japanese Automaking

Petersen Automotive Museum

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

One of the world’s largest automotive museums, the Petersen Automotive Museum has more than a dozen rare vehicles featured featured in its new exhibition entitled THE ROOTS OF MONOZUKURI: CREATIVE SPIRIT IN JAPANESE AUTOMAKING.

Petersen Automotive Museum Chief Historian Leslie Kendall says until now, no American exhibit has adequately explored the associated synthesis of Eastern and Western automobile manufacturing philosophies and methods.

-0-

King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

KING TUT: TREASURES OF THE GOLDEN PHARAOH is the largest King Tut exhibition that has ever toured. Many of these priceless artifacts at the California Science Center have never traveled outside of Egypt.

Ticket prices and newly expanded exhibition hours are on the website: californiasciencecenter.org

-0-

The Art of Preserving and Unpacking King Tut’s Treasures

Photography by Gil Garcetti

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

If you’re wondering how these 3,300 year old King Tut treasures traveled safely and securely from Egypt to California, the answer is here at the California Science Center as well in the companion exhibition THE ART OF PRESERVING AND PACKING KING TUT’S TREASURES. These photographs by renown photographer Gil Garcetti introduces us to the skilled international team required to make the King Tut exhibition possible.

In addition to this photographic exhibition, the companion book showing all of Garcetti’s photographs of the King Tut packing process is available at the California Science Center’s King Tut gift shop.

-0-

Genghis Khan: The Exhibition

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Time is running out to see the Genghis Khan exhibition at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum contains more than 200 artifacts from 13th century Mongolia. The presidential museum is the only Southern California stop on an international tour that has drawn more than a million visitors.

This exhibition closes Sunday, August 19th.

-0-

Blue Whales & Sea Life Cruise

Whales: Voices in the Sea

Vaquita Marina: Conserving a Critically Endangered Porpoise

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 590 3100

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

Harbor Breeze Cruises

Whale Watching & Sea Life Cruises / Long Beach & Los Angeles

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 432 4900

2seewhales.com

The folks at the Aquarium of the Pacific and Harbor Breeze Cruises report the largest animal on the planet is right here off the California coast. These are the endangered Blue Whales.

Harbor Breeze Cruises and the Aquarium of the Pacific offer sea life and whale cruise combo tickets so we can learn about whales and the other sea life in our area at the aquarium and then travel aboard one of the Harbor Breeze Cruises catamarans to actually see what we’ve learned at the aquarium. For ticket prices and times check the websites for the Aquarium of the Pacific as well as Harbor Breeze Cruises.

Make it a GREAT Marine Life Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

-0-0-0-