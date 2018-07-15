× ‘We’ll Always Be Together’: Guatemalan Asylum Seeker Has Tearful Reunion With 6-Year-Old Son After Nearly 2 Months Apart

Hermelindo Che Coc learned his son was coming home and immediately began to prepare for his arrival.

Nearly two months had passed since he’d seen his 6-year-old boy after they were separated at the border while traveling from Guatemala to seek asylum.

On Saturday, the father mopped floors and washed bed sheets at the home in the L.A. area where he was staying. He cooked a big pot of chicken soup, his son’s favorite.

“I want him to walk in here and know he’s home,” Che Coc said. “I’m his papa and we’ll always be together.”

