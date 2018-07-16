At Least 2 Killed in Suspected DUI Crash on 605 Freeway in Norwalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least two people were killed, and several others injured, in a suspected DUI crash that temporarily closed the northbound 605 Freeway in Norwalk early Monday morning.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. when a car and a minivan collided near Rosecrans Avenue.

Investigators believe the car, described as an Infinity, rear ended the minivan, California Highway Patrol officer Raquel Stage said.

Video from the scene showed both vehicles caught fire following the crash.

A man inside the minivan got out and was pulled away from the burning vehicle by a good Samaritan, but was later pronounced dead on the freeway, Stage.

A female passenger who remained inside the minivan also died at the scene.

There were three other people inside the minivan, including a child, that were hospitalized. Their injuries ranged from moderate to major, Stage said.

A man and woman were inside the Infinity that struck the minivan.

The man was taken into custody and is suspected of DUI, Stage said.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Officials issued a SigAlert for the closure of all northbound lanes at 1:14 a.m.

Three lanes were reopened on the freeway at about 5 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.