“Beat the Heat!” Museum of Neon Art / Glendale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Glendale at the Museum of Neon Art to see the new exhibition entitled, “There’s More to Neon Signs Than Liquor, and Motels Live Nude Girls” and “Motel California.” (www.neonmona.org)

“Beat the Heat!”: ”There’s More to Neon Signs Than Liquor, Motels, and Live Nude Girls”and Motel California.”

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale, CA 91204

818 696 2149

Hours:

THURSDAY: 12 pm – 7pm

FRIDAY: 12 pm – 7pm

SATURDAY: 12 pm – 7pm

SUNDAY: 12 pm – 5 pm

(***MONA is closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and most major holidays including Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.***)