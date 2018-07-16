Chemical Described as Skin and Eye Irritant Spills, Closes North Glassell Street in Orange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A chemical described as a skin and eye irritant was spilled Monday and resulted in the closure of the north and south lanes of North Glassell Street in Orange, authorities said.

A call was received about 12:25 p.m. about a "hazardous release" or spill from a truck, which carried the chemical Isocyanate, that was stopped in a parking lot, said Ian MacDonald of the City of Orange Fire Department.

The spill was described as a "limited amount of liquid" and part of the truck's cargo, MacDonald stated.

Isocyanate is a skin and eye irritant that is reactive with water and flammable, MacDonald said.

North Glassell Street was closed between Meats and Grove Avenue, the City of Orange Police Department said in a Twitter message.

Traffic Alert-Glassell St. is closed between Grove Ave. and Meats Ave. due to a truck spill. Please use alternate routes. The street is anticipated to be closed for approximately 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/jk8m55FeOE — Orange Police Department (@CityOfOrangePD) July 16, 2018

Streets near the leak were closed and nearby businesses were also told to close their doors and windows but no one was evacuated, MacDonald said.

There has been no injuries to civilians or firefighters, MacDonald said, and the material was isolated and expected to be picked-up shortly.

Twenty-five firefighters are on scene, MacDonald said.

The spill and road closure was reported at 1:03 p.m. on the City of Orange Police Department's Twitter account. The closure was expected to last two hours, officials stated at the time.

About 30 minutes later, authorities said to use alternative routes until further notice in another Tweet.

Officials said there is "no known threat to public safety" on the account.

** ROAD CLOSURE INFO ** Both northbound and southbound lanes of N Glassell Street are closed, between Meats Ave and Grove Ave. this is due to a chemical spill. There is no known threat to public safety. Please use alternate routes until further notice. #sigalert #TrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/MQOE1Zaixg — Orange Police Department (@CityOfOrangePD) July 16, 2018

KTLA's Steve Bien contributed to this story.