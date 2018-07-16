× Christmas in July at Union Rescue Mission

Christmas in July will feature fun games, prizes, and face painting! Over 200 kids of all ages from URM and Hope Gardens Family Center will experience a winter wonderland in the heat of summer.

For many of the children, this will be their first time seeing snow and experiencing the joy of a snowball fight. There will be fun activities, delicious food courtesy of Subway, and more!

Wednesday, July 18th, 2018

Union Rescue Mission

545 San Pedro St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

For more info, visit http://urm.org/events