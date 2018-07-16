Fire Crews Put Out Blaze at Tarzana Apartment Building

Firefighters were able to extinguish a blaze that broke out at an apartment building in Tarzana Monday evening.
Crews first responded to the two-story structure in the 6200 block of Reseda Boulevard around 5:10 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.
The flames originated in a unit on the building's second floor and were mostly contained there, officials said.
Aerial video from the scene showed that dwelling was well charred, with the unit beneath it suffering a good amount of damage as well.
No injuries were reported.
Officials will now work to determine what sparked the blaze and assess the damage.
No further details were immediately available.
34.183537 -118.535567