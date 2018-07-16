Fire Crews Put Out Blaze at Tarzana Apartment Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters were able to extinguish a blaze that broke out at an apartment building in Tarzana Monday evening.

Crews first responded to the two-story structure in the 6200 block of Reseda Boulevard around 5:10 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The flames originated in a unit on the building's second floor and were mostly contained there, officials said.

Aerial video from the scene showed that dwelling was well charred, with the unit beneath it suffering a good amount of damage as well.

No injuries were reported.

Officials will now work to determine what sparked the blaze and assess the damage.

No further details were immediately available.