Mark Mester Rides ‘The Most Perfect Wave’ at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch in Lemoore

Posted 3:17 PM, July 16, 2018, by

These segments aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News and the KTLA 5 News at 1 on July 16, 2018. Click here for more information on Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch in Lemoore. 