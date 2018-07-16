These segments aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News and the KTLA 5 News at 1 on July 16, 2018. Click here for more information on Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch in Lemoore.
Mark Mester Rides ‘The Most Perfect Wave’ at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch in Lemoore
Santa Clarita Road Rage Crash Caught on Cellphone Video
Redondo Beach Police’s “The Line Up” Surf Contest
Forecasters Issue High Surf Advisory, Urge L.A. County Residents to Prepare for Heat
Officials Warn of High Surf as Beachgoers Try to Beat Heat
Shark Attack Halts Surf Competition in Western Australia
Several People Detained After Border Patrol Agent Was Shot in Arizona: CBP
Bay Area Woman Drowns While Rescuing Children Caught in Undertow Near Half Moon Bay
Beat the Heat
Large Wildfires Prompt Evacuations in Colorado, New Mexico
Singer R. Kelly Sued for Sexual Assault, False Imprisonment
Community Help Needed to Reopen Fire-Damaged Summer Camp for Disadvantaged Kids
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly Says President is ‘Somewhat Embarrassed’ by Russia Probe
Motorcyclist Injured in Baldwin Park Hit-and-Run