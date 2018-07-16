To learn more, visit the Irvine Historical Society.
Neighborhood Spotlight: Irvine, CA
-
Irvine Violin Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Misconduct Involving 8-Year-Old Student
-
Police Believe Suspected Golden State Killer Was Behind 2 1980s Rape-Slayings in Irvine
-
Newport Beach Doctor Who Sent ‘Sexually Motivated’ Texts to High School Cheerleaders Is Charged: DA
-
18-Year-Old Charged With Attempted Rape, Sexual Battery After Allegedly Attacking Joggers in Irvine While Skateboarding
-
Suspected DUI Driver Charged With Murder After Irvine Crash; Mother Killed ID’d
-
-
O.C. Sheriff’s Deputies Honored for Response During Las Vegas Shooting in Medal of Valor Ceremony
-
Suspected Golden State Killer Charged in Orange County With 4 Murders, 2 Rapes
-
Father Fatally Shot While Camping With Daughters at Malibu Creek State Park ID’d
-
Operator of Irvine, Newport Beach Malls Denies Sharing License Plate Data With ICE
-
Man Arrested in String of Irvine Arsons: Authorities
-
-
Over Past 2 Years There Were 5 Shootings at, Near State Park Where Irvine Father Was Killed: Sheriff’s Officials
-
Parkland Shooting Survivor Mocked by Laura Ingraham for College Rejections Says He’s Been Accepted to UC Irvine
-
Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into Family on Foot in Irvine, Leaving Woman Dead, 3 Others Injured: Police