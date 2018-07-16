Neighborhood Spotlight: Irvine, CA

Did you know Irvine used to be one of Southern California's largest agricultural ranches? We're shining our "Neighborhood Spotlight" on this community to discover more reasons (old & new) to love Irvine.

To learn more, visit the Irvine Historical Society.