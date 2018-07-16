× Officials Field More Reports of Shots Fired in Malibu Creek State Park Area Where Father Was Killed

Twice in the last week, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies had responded to reports of shots fired near the Malibu Creek State Park area where there have been at least seven prior shootings, including the killing of a father who was camping with his two young daughters.

The Malibu Creek State Park campground has remained closed since Tristan Beaudette, a scientist who worked in pharmaceuticals, was fatally shot in the head June 22 inside his tent while camping with his 2- and 4-year-old daughters.

Deputies responded to the shots fired calls on early Monday morning in the area and Thursday near Las Virgenes and Piuma roads shortly after 10 p.m officials said.

Nicole Nishida, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman, said deputies did not find evidence of a shooting in either report or locate the source. Deputies blocked off the area during the investigation. Sheriff’s officials have stepped up patrols in the area in recent weeks.

