Police ID Man Accused of Breaking Into Long Beach Home, Stealing Family’s French Bulldog

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on suspicion of abducting a family’s French Bulldog while burglarizing their Long Beach home.

The dog, Archie, has been missing for nearly a month, since 32-year-old Francisco Feliciano allegedly broke into the house on Quincy Avenue on June 17, Long Beach police said in a news release.

Feliciano is accused of entering while the residents were home that Sunday morning, around 10:45 a.m. When a man who lives there went to investigate a rustling noise, he found an intruder standing in their living room, police said.

Both the resident and burglar were apparently shocked and ran off in different directions, with the suspect soon fleeing in a dark-gray Nissan Versa, officials said.

Once the intruder disappeared, the residents couldn’t find Archie anywhere. Some tools were taken as well, according to police.

It’s unclear whether Feliciano is the only suspect authorities are searching for in connection with the case.

Originally, investigators said surveillance video showed three men in the Nissan as it arrived at the home. Only one of the men entered the home, and officials believe that man is Feliciano.

Police described the suspect as a Latino man who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds.

He has no known permanent residence but has ties to the San Fernando Valley area, along with several cities in Orange County, according to police.

Anyone with information on Feliciano’s whereabouts can contact Detective Daniel Martinez at 562-570-7351, or submit a tip anonymously via 1-800-222-8477.

