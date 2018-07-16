Summer DineLA Week with DineLA Director Stacy Sun

DineLA Director Stacy Sun will join us live with some of the special lunch deals you can get during Summer DineLA Week. For the segment, we’re focusing on hotel restaurant dining options: 1 Pico at Shutters on the Beach, Breva at the newly re-opened Hotel Figueroa and The Terrace at the Langham Pasadena.