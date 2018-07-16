Trendy Summer Looks and Accessories Under $100 with 12th Tribe Founder Demi Marchese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The founder of 12th Tribe Demi Marchese joined us live with trendy summer looks and accessories under $100. 12th Tribe is an avid explorer. She lives a chic lifestyle, with a gypsy-like flair. She believes that life is an adventure in which you should walk unafraid, allowing yourself to be free and letting your wanderlust reign. Her home is a collection of her treasures, eclectic souvenirs, and an array of rare objects. With her effortless style and easy going, charming personality, she is able to gain access to unknown destinations and uncover hidden gems. For more information, you can go to www.12thTribe.com or follow them on social media.