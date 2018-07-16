× Woman in Critical Condition After Being Stung ‘Hundreds of Times’ By Swarm of Bees in Lake Forest; 2 Firefighters Injured

A woman was critically injured after being stung “hundreds of times” by a swarm of bees in Lake Forest Monday morning, and two firefighters were also injured, officials said.

The incident occurred about 10:25 a.m. when firefighters responded to a report of a bee sting in the 23000 block of Buckland Lane, the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted.

The woman, described as being about 50 years old, was stung “hundreds of times,” according to a tweet. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The firefighters were stung “multiple times” and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Officials said a bee expert removed a “large bee hive” from bushes in the area.

No further details have been released.