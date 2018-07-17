26-Year-Old Man Charged With Starting Seven Fires in Santa Ana and Orange

A homeless man accused of starting seven fires in Santa Ana and Orange was charged Tuesday with arson and vandalism, authorities announced.

Gustavo Garcia, 26, was charged with three felony counts including arson of forest, arson of another’s property and vandalism, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

In July, Garcia allegedly started seven fires along Santiago Creek’s vegetation and forest areas in Santa Ana, the news release said.

The defendant is also accused of setting fire to a fence on River Lane in Santa Ana, which spread to the home’s backyard and destroyed furniture, vegetation and a trampoline. The fire resulted in over $20,000 of damage, the DA’s office reported.

Garcia was initially linked to 12 different fires in both cities, but has so far only been charged with seven.

His next court date is scheduled for July 25. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years and three months in state prison.