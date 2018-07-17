× 3 Gang Members Arrested After Trying to Incite Fight on Thousand Oaks Street: VCSO

Police arrested three gang members two months after they tried to provoke a fight on a street in Thousand Oaks, authorities announced on Tuesday.

On July 13, detectives in different locations of Ventura County arrested Victor Lopez, a 25-year-old Palmdale resident; Jessica Macias, a 22-year-old Thousand Oaks resident; and Luke Macias, a 24-year-old transient on suspicion of street terrorism and disturbing the peace by offensive language.

The three allegedly tried to start a brawl by screaming “derogatory gang terms” while walking in the area of the 800 block of Warwick Avenue the afternoon of May 8, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

A patrol unit driving by the location at the time sent the involved individuals fleeing, preventing an assault, according to the agency.

Thousand Oaks police later identified them as Lopez and Jessica Macias, two documented gang members in Thousand Oaks, and Luke Macias, a documented Santa Paula gang member, the Sheriff’s Office said. The male suspects were on supervised release, the agency added.

All three remained in custody on Tuesday. Lopez’s bail was set at $110,000, Jessica Macias at $200,000 and Luke Macias at $230,000.

Authorities provided no further details.

Officials were offering up to $1,000 in reward for information. Tipsters could anonymously contact Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).