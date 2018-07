Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Theresa Ann Babcock, age 5, was at the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles on Tuesday raising money for families of fallen officers as part of her "Supporting Law Enforcement" tour.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department built her a "Love with Lemons" lemonade stand after learning she was headed to L.A. for the tour.

Cher Calvin reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on July 17, 2018.