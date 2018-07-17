× 80-Year-Old Man Pleads Not Guilty to Shooting Wife, Son in East San Gabriel

An 80-year-old man was charged on Tuesday with wounding his wife and son in a domestic violence shooting in East San Gabriel over the weekend, prosecutors said.

Adrian Louis Ness pleaded not guilty three felony counts stemming from the Sunday incident, which left his family members critically injured, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies responded to the home on the 6300 block of Muscatel Ave, in an unincorporated area of the San Gabriel Valley just north of Temple City, and found the defendant’s 90-year-old wife and 53-year-old son with gunshot wounds.

On Sunday, authorities said the two were in critical condition after undergoing surgery. An update on the condition has not been issued since, and the victim’s names have not been released.

Ness was arrested at the scene shortly after the shooting. Inmate records show he was taken into custody at 2 p.m., about 15 minutes after the incident was reported.

The 80-year-old now faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of injuring a spouse, as well as special special allegations of discharging a firearm and causing great bodily injury in a domestic violence incident.

He was being held on $4.06 million bail, prosecutors said.

The defendant could face up to 88 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.

L.A. County sheriff’s officials are continuing to investigate the case.

