Arraignment Continued for LAPD Officer Charged With Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl in Torrance Home

Arraignment was postponed for a Los Angeles Police Department officer charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in her Torrance home.

Kenneth Collard, 51, made an appearance in the Torrance branch of the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday. His arraignment was continued to Aug. 3, according to a court spokesperson.

Collard was charged with three counts of lewd act upon a child and one count of sexual penetration by foreign object, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The girl is the daughter of another LAPD officer and Collard was friends with the officer, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.

Collard stayed at his friend's house on April 4 in Torrance and is alleged to have sexually assaulted the girl after he entered her bedroom in the middle of the night, the DA's office said.

He faces a maximum sentence of 32 years in state prison, according to the DA's office.

In addition to Collard, some other LAPD officers are also involved in criminal investigations.

Robert Cain is former officer accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl in July 2017 who was a cadet at the time. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges but was sentenced to two years in jail in a separate illegal weapons charges case.

Mambasse Koulabalo Patara, 42, was charged in April with attempting to transport two Mexican nationals in the U.S. illegally through a San Diego County Border Patrol checkpoint.

Last Thursday, Ramon Muiz, 44, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Glendale.

