Assault Weapon Registrations in California Are Up 43% Under New Law

Assault weapons registered in California have increased by 43% under a new law that expanded the types of firearms gun owners must log with the state.

Californians have applied to register 68,848 additional assault weapons in the last 11 months to comply with a state law enacted following the 2015 mass shooting in San Bernardino.

The 2016 law bans sales of semi-automatic assault rifles equipped with “bullet buttons,” which have detachable magazines that enable quick replacement of ammunition, and requires old ones to be registered with the California Department of Justice by the end of June. The mandate should allow law enforcement to better track the weapons.

Shooters used such semi-automatic rifles in the terrorist attack in San Bernardino that left 14 dead and 24 injured, and a 2013 shooting at Los Angeles International Airport that left a TSA agent dead and three others wounded.

