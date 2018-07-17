Authorities in Pursuit of Woman Driving SUV on Northbound 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita Area

A police pursuit wound up in the Santa Clarita area after passing through three Southern California counties Tuesday night.

The pursuit began around 7:25 p.m. in San Diego County on westbound Highway 52, near El Cajon, before making its way north on the 5 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials initially attempted to pull the woman behind the wheel of a Nissan Rogue over for speeding, said CHP Officer Patrick Kimball.

The dark-red SUV was in the Anaheim area when Sky5 was initially overhead the chase around 9:20 p.m., about two hours after it began. After passing Buena Park, it made its way into Los Angeles County.

The vehicle was heading north in a straight line and not driving very erratically, and could even be seen slowing down to let other drivers clear the area.

The SUV passed up the interchange with the 605 Freeway in Norwalk and appeared intent on continuing its path north.

By 9:45 p.m., the pursuit was nearing downtown L.A., and 15 minutes later it was in the San Fernando Valley.

After reaching Santa Clarita, the Nissan came to a stop in the freeway’s center lane just south of Lyons Avenue.

