Body Found in Topanga State Park Positively ID’d as 26-Year-Old Missing Woman: LAPD

Police on Tuesday positively identified the body of a woman found in Topanga State Park as a 26-year-old hiker who had been reported missing recently.

Maggie Dykshorn was found deceased about 20 yards off a trail near Trippet Ranch hiking area Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She had been reported missing earlier in the day.

Her vehicle was discovered in the trailhead parking lot, not far from where her body was located, investigators said.

Foul play was not suspected, according to LAPD Officer Jeff Lee.

A cause of death was not immediately released, but detectives earlier indicated she may have suffered a medical condition, possibly something heat-related.

Dykshorn, an L.A. resident who is from Iowa, went for a hike on Sunday and failed to return home. She was last seen dropping off her boyfriend at work that morning, and she was supposed to pick him up later.

Her last photo on a social media, posted around 2:30 p.m., was apparently taken at an overlook in the Trippet Ranch area, according to her family.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.

34.093182 -118.587315