Family of Lancaster Boy Allegedly Killed by Mother, Her Boyfriend Demands Investigation of Social Workers

The family of a 10-year-old boy who died after allegedly being tortured by his mother and his mother’s boyfriend is calling for a criminal investigation of the social workers involved in the victim’s case before he died.

Brian Claypool, an attorney representing Anthony Avalos’, family held a news conference Tuesday morning in front of the Department of Children and Family Services where he to discussed “shocking details” from agency records that show child abuse allegations at the home.

Anthony’s mother, Heather Barron, 28, and her boyfriend, Kareem Leiva, 32, have been charged with murder and torture in the boy’s death.

Anthony was found unresponsive after his mother called 911 saying he had suffered a fall in their apartment in the 1100 block of East Avenue K on June 20. The boy died the following morning.

Anthony’s father, Victor Avalos, also spoke during the news conference.

Claypool discussed the DCFS document, which he says reveals that Barron had been declared “unable or unwilling to protect the child from serious harm, including physical and sexual abuse,”in May 2016, according to a news release. Eight other children have been taken from the home since Anthony’s death.

The attorney says the findings in the documents support an immediate criminal investigation of select DCFS social workers.

The director of the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services had previously said in a statement that Avalos had evidence of “being a victim of physical abuse, including signs of being severely beaten, as well as malnourishment.”