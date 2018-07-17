× Federal Judge Lifts Order Requiring L.A. Times to Alter Article on Former Glendale Detective

A federal judge Tuesday lifted a controversial order requiring the Los Angeles Times to remove information in an article about a former Glendale police detective accused of working with the Mexican Mafia.

U.S. District Judge John F. Walter had issued the order Saturday after The Times published information on its website about a plea agreement between prosecutors and the former detective. The agreement had been sealed by the court but was placed in a court database of documents accessible to the public.

At a hearing Tuesday morning, Walter said he was initially unsure whether the newspaper had legally obtained access to the agreement but after conducting an investigation concluded the document was posted on the court’s database as the result of a clerical error.

He said he had acted over the weekend out of concern for the former detective’s safety.

