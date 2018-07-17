× Fight Breaks Out After White Nationalist Group Walks Into Atwater Village Bar

First, the official story that seemingly everyone agrees on.

About 10:35 p.m. Saturday, Los Angeles police received a call about a large group fighting at the Griffin, a bar in Atwater Village. Upon arrival, officers told both groups to leave. No arrests were made. No report was taken.

The two parties involved in the fight — community organizers who volunteer with L.A. anti-gentrification organizations and the Democratic Socialists of America’s Los Angeles chapter, versus the Proud Boys, a far-right organization that will take issue with that description and, instead, describes itself as a pro-Western fraternal organization — agree on little more than the information above.

For starters, they don’t agree on how, when or why the fight started.

