LAPD Responds to Bear Sighting in Granada Hills Neighborhood; Residents Urged to Stay Indoors

A bear roaming through a Granada Hills neighborhood was hit with a tranquilizer dart more than two hours after it was first spotted.

LAPD units responded first responded to the area of 16000 and 17000 block of Timber Ridge Road around 11 a.m. after initial reports of a bear in the area, according to a Los Angeles Police Department tweet.

Police urged residents in the area to remain in their homes as they monitored the situation.

A short time later, the bear was located about a couple of blocks away, in the 13000 block of Whistler Avenue, not far from Orozco Street.

Sky5 first spotted the bear underneath a tree outside of a single-story home around 11:30 a.m., aerial video showed. The large animal appeared to be resting in a shaded area.

An hour later, the bear could be seen strolling on the sidewalk near homes before heading toward a nearby drainage ditch. The animal then disappeared into one of the tunnels as police monitored the situation from the street above.

The bear briefly popped his or head out of one of the tunnels before walking into another one around 1 p.m., Sky5 video showed. About 10 minutes later, the animal exited the culvert and began roaming near homes again.

Then, just after 1:15 p.m., the bear appeared to have been hit by a tranquilizer dart.

Residents of the 16000-17000 block of Timber Ridge Dr., Granada Hills, please be advised to stay in your home as there are reports of a wild bear in the area. Police units/Animal Control are in route to respond & handle the situation with care. Thank you.@LAPDHQ @LAPDCaptainLium — LAPD Devonshire (@LAPDDevonshire) July 17, 2018