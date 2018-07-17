Diabetic Woman in Arkansas Says She Had to Have Leg Amputated After Spider Bite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A diabetic woman in Arkansas said she had to have her leg amputated due to an infection that spread from a spider bite, KTLA sister station WREG reported on Tuesday.

Kiara Boulton said she's been a diabetic since she was 10. When she got out of the shower one day, she noticed a bump on her foot from a spider bite.

She went to the emergency room at St. Francis Hospital in West Memphis but said she was told she needed to see her primary care physician. Her doctor prescribed medicine.

"I was seeing my little cousins off to prom and their dad was like, 'Why are you limping? What's going on?'" Boulton said. "So I showed him my foot and said 'I think I got bit by a spider.' And he's like, 'Well what kind do you think it is?' And I said, 'a brown recluse.'"

Three days after the bite, she said her toe turned black. She said doctors told her it had to be amputated.

But the infection kept spreading until her leg had to be amputated above the knee.

"Three kids, Kiara, three," she told herself. "God wouldn't have let you have them if you weren't supposed to be here for them. Fight through this."

She said she's now had seven surgeries — all because of the spider bite.

She now keeps a jar to hold all of the spiders she finds in her apartment so they can't bite her children.

She said she's made apartment management aware of the spiders in her unit and they have pest control, but she said it has not helped.

Boulton's apartment managers haven't responded.

"I don't want to be on pain meds for the rest of my life," Boulton said. "I'm now on dialysis because of a spider bite."

St. Francis Hospital said they could not comment on Boulton's case due to medical privacy laws. The hospital did issue this statement: