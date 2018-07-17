× New Evacuations Ordered as Fire Raging Near Yosemite National Park Grows to 12,525 Acres

A wildfire burning outside Yosemite National Park continued its push south toward nearby rural communities as hundreds of firefighters flooded into the area Tuesday.

Amid high temperatures, low humidity and light winds, the Ferguson fire has scorched 12,525 acres south of Highway 140 west of the park and was 5 percent contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

The blaze has killed one firefighter and is threatening more than 100 homes as it marches southeast along a fork of the Merced River toward Jerseydale, Mariposa Pines and Yosemite West, Cal Fire said.

On Monday night, authorities expanded evacuation orders to residents on Incline Road from Clearing House to Foresta Bridge. Those residents now join folks from Briceburg, Cedar Lodge, Mariposa Pines, Jerseydale and Sweetwater Ridge who have been forced out of their homes since the fire began over the weekend.

