Person of Interest Sketch Revealed in 2015 Shooting Death of Hacienda Heights Man

Detectives revealed the image of a person of interest Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in Hacienda Heights more than 12 years ago.

Edward Berber’s body was found at his home in the 1800 block of Charlemonte Avenue by his mother on Dec. 6, 2005.

She went to the house to check on Berber because she had not heard from him for several days, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The person of interest sketch was revealed at a 10 a.m. news conference attended by Sheriff Jim McDonnell and members of Berber’s family, the news release stated.