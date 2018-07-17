Person of Interest Sketch Revealed in 2015 Shooting Death of Hacienda Heights Man

Posted 10:01 AM, July 17, 2018, by , Updated at 10:46AM, July 17, 2018
Victim Edward Berber is seen in an image provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives revealed the image of a person of interest Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in Hacienda Heights more than 12 years ago.

Edward Berber’s body was found at his home in the 1800 block of Charlemonte Avenue by his mother on Dec. 6, 2005.

She went to the house to check on Berber because she had not heard from him for several days, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

A person of interest in the killing of a Hacienda Heights man more than 12 years ago was revealed on July 17, 2018. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

The person of interest sketch was revealed at a 10 a.m. news conference attended by Sheriff Jim McDonnell and members of Berber’s family, the news release stated.

 

 