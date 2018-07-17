Search Underway for Missing Man Last Seen at Downtown L.A. Gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Concerned family members are asking the public for help Tuesday in their search for a man with bipolar disorder who disappeared from a downtown Los Angeles gym on Friday.

David Gil-Garcia was last seen at 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu in the 1300 block of South Grand Avenue, according to his mother Rosario Tacen.

Gil-Garcia’s car has been recovered from the gym but there was no sign of the 29-year-old.

His cellphone was turned in on Monday by someone from the gym, but no further information on that person was immediately available.

Tacen said her son has bipolar disorder and is taking medication but she does not believe the condition is related to his disappearance.

A missing person’s report was filed with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale station on Monday.