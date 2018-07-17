× Stanislaus County Deputy Charged in On-Duty 2017 Shooting Death of Woman

A Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy was charged Monday in the on-duty shooting death of a woman who led authorities on a pursuit, officials said.

Justin Wall was charged with one felony count of voluntary manslaughter in the fatal 2017 shooting of Evin Olsen Yadegar, according to the San Joaquin County district attorney’s office. The move marked a rare instance of a law enforcement officer being prosecuted for an on-duty shooting.

The shooting, which occurred in February of last year, was captured by a dashboard camera in a roughly 3-minute recording that was released by the district attorney’s office.

The incident began when deputies were dispatched to a Hampton Inn in the Modesto area regarding a battery. Yadegar was identified as a suspect and found driving her Volkswagen sedan.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.