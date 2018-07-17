Win a trip to LEGOLAND California

The all-new Deep Sea Adventure attraction is open now at LEGOLAND California. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News every day during the week of July 23-July 27 for your chance to win four 1-day tickets to LEGOLAND California. Plus, when you enter, you’ll also be eligible to win the Grand Prize: An overnight stay at the LEGOLAND Castle Hotel, four 2-day tickets to LEGOLAND California, and a one-day VIP buddy package. Complete details and official rules below. Good luck!

KTLA-TV

PRESENTS

“LEGOLAND CALIFORNIA GIVEAWAY JULY 2018”

SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SPONSOR

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

The Sweepstakes begins at 6:30:01 a.m. PT on July 23, 2018 and ends at 1:59:59 p.m. Pacific Time on July 27, 2018 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be submitted and received within this time period. There are 5 different rounds during the Sweepstakes Period. All Rounds begin at the time listed on the dates listed below. The entry deadline for all Rounds is 1:59:59 p.m. on the day the code word was displayed. Any entries not received within the Sweepstakes Period, or received after the deadlines during the Sweepstakes Period listed above, will be disqualified.

HOW TO ENTER

Watch for one code word in each of the Rounds on KTLA-TV Channel 5 during the programs listed below (excluding commercials) at the times listed below, in each Round of this Sweepstakes:

For this round… watch this show (the “Show”) … during this time… …on this date. Round 1 KTLA 5 Morning News 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. July 23, 2018 Round 2 KTLA 5 Morning News 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. July 24, 2018 Round 3 KTLA 5 Morning News 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. July 25, 2018 Round 4 KTLA 5 Morning News 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. July 26, 2018 Round 5 KTLA 5 Morning News 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. July 27, 2018

The code word will be provided and displayed onscreen during the broadcast of the Shows listed above, during the time windows indicated (excluding commercials). After the code word is announced, there are two methods of entry available:

Enter via text message:

Using the text messaging feature on your cellular telephone, send a text message to 515151 with only the code word announced during the Show in the body of the message. All entrants using this entry method must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Sweepstakes using the text messaging method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. Text message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrant’s cell-phone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless services are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to identity of any text message entrant, an entrant will be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct keyword will be eligible.

Or…

Enter online:

Go to http://www.ktla.com/legoland, and accurately complete and submit the online entry form. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including the code word, your name, and telephone number. You must also have a valid email account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an online entrant, the holder of the email account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry.

Conditions applicable to all entries:

Code words are valid only for the Round in which they are released. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. Received entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person per Round and per email address, regardless of method of entry. Multiple entries from the same person or email address will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, unavailability of phone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

Void Where Prohibited By Law.

This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law and outside the counties listed below. This Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of California who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, who are 18 years of age or older as of their date of entry, and who have not won any other prize from KTLA within the sixty (60) days prior to the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period. Employees of other media companies (including radio and television), The LEGO Group (“Prize Provider”), Sponsor and their respective parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. For purposes of this Sweepstakes, immediate family includes spouse, parents, children, siblings and their respective spouses.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

For each Round listed above, one (1) Daily Winner will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries for that Round. Drawings will take place within twenty-four (24) hours of the conclusion of each Round. Entries will not carry over from one Round to the next for the purpose of selecting Daily Winners.

There will be a potential total of five (5) Daily Winners in this Sweepstakes. The odds of winning depend on the number of valid entries received in each Round. If an entrant is not selected as the winner on a particular day, he or she is free to enter the Sweepstakes on any subsequent day of the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will attempt to notify potential winner by telephone. If a selected winner is not eligible, fails to give the correct code word, declines the prize, fails to sign and return the Release (defined below) by the deadline set by Sponsor, or cannot be contacted within twenty-four (24) hours of the initial notification (including, but not limited to, failure to return a phone call from Sponsor), the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected by Sponsors from all remaining valid entries for that particular Round.

Five (5) Daily Prizes will be awarded. Each Daily Winner will receive four (4) 1-Day tickets (“Tickets”) good for admission to LEGOLAND California, 1 Legoland Dr., Carlsbad, CA, 92008 (“the Resort”). Tickets expire March 23, 2019. Approximate Retail Value of each Daily Prize (“ARV”) is Four Hundred Fifty Two Dollars ($452.00).

On or about July 30, 2018, all valid entries from all Rounds in this Sweepstakes will be combined into a single pool, and from that pool one (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing. Sponsor will attempt to notify the Grand Prize Winner that he or she has been selected as the Grand Prize Winner by telephone or by email.

The odds of winning depend on the total number entries received in all Rounds. Sponsor will attempt to notify potential winner by telephone. If the selected Grand Prize Winner is not eligible, fails to give the correct code word, declines the prize, fails to sign and return the Release (defined below) by the deadline set by Sponsor, or cannot be contacted within twenty-four (24) hours of the initial notification (including, but not limited to, failure to return a phone call from Sponsor), the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected by Sponsor.

One (1) Grand Prize will be awarded. The Grand Prize Winner will receive:

Four (4) 2-Day LEGOLAND California Resort tickets

One night of accommodations for the Grand Prize Winner and 3 guests at the LEGOLAND Castle Hotel, located inside the Resort

A one-day VIP buddy package for the Grand Prize Winner and 3 guests

The ARV of the Grand Prize is One Thousand Nine Hundred Forty Eight Dollars ($1,948.00).

For all prizes. The Tickets and hotel accommodations may not be used in conjunction with any other promotion or offer, sold, redeemed or exchanged for cash, traded, transferred, assigned, substituted, or rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above. Applicable terms and conditions as set forth herein and on the Tickets will apply. Any damaged, expired, lost or stolen Tickets will not be replaced. A winner may not charge any Guest for participating in the prize. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Sponsor or Prize Provider. Winner acknowledges that he/she is solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of the winner and winner’s guests, related to any use or misuse of the prize or any prize-related activity or travel. Theme park attractions and entertainment may be seasonal and subject to change without notice. All expenses not expressly stated herein, including but not limited to taxes, transportation to/from the Resort, insurance (health, travel, medical), parking (unless stated otherwise), hotel accommodations, hotel room service, meals, beverages, souvenirs, resort taxes and fees, gratuities, service charges, incidental expenses, and any and all other charges/fees, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Admission to the theme parks and availability of theme park parking are subject to capacity and other closures. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize for one of equal or greater value if the designated prize should become unavailable for any reason.

All winners are responsible for all taxes and fees associated with prize receipt and/or use. All winners are advised to seek independent counsel regarding the tax implications of his/her prize winnings. Limit one prize per person, except that a person may win a Daily Prize and the Grand Prize.

All winners may be required to present valid identification, and the winner and any of his or her guests (and parent or legal guardian of guest who is minor) may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (the “Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, he or she will forfeit the prize. If these requirements are fulfilled, the winner must pick up or take delivery of the prize by the deadline established by Sponsor. Failure by the winner to meet any deadlines established in this Sweepstakes will result in forfeiture of the prize.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the text-messaging and/or Internet-related portion of these sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THESE SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc., will be used by Sponsor for marketing and promotional purposes.

Sponsor reserves the right not to display code words onscreen due to the coverage of breaking news or other unforeseen circumstances. Should Sponsor choose not to display code words on any day during any Round of the Sweepstakes Period for reasons listed above, Sponsor reserves the right (but is not required) to do one of the following:

Extend the Sweepstakes Period or a given Round so that the code word(s) not displayed as originally scheduled may be displayed at a different time and/or on a different day Re-schedule a Round and display the code word(s) during another KTLA-TV news broadcast Display the code word(s) online at https://ktla.com/magic Take no action

Any and all schedule changes for the display of code words will be listed on the KTLA website at http://www.ktla.com/legoland to the extent possible.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Prize Provider, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and the officers, directors, agents, and employees of all such companies (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, or losses of any kind resulting from your participation in this Sweepstakes, and/or your acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize and any prize related activity and any travel related thereto, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity and privacy.

The “Released Parties are not responsible for changes made to the prizes being awarded, including any delay, cancellation or postponement of the prize events, and are under no obligation to provide a substitute prize. Released Parties are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing or advertising of the offer, administration or execution of the Sweepstakes or in the announcements of the prizes/prize winners.

Neither the failure of any Released Party to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by any Released Party in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any sweepstakes promotional materials and the terms and conditions of these Official Rules, these Official Rules will prevail and govern.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with these Sweepstakes will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions. All disputes arising out of or relating to any prize provided by Prize Provider must be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Orange County, California. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees. Under no circumstances shall the Released Parties be liable for indirect, incidental, consequential, special or exemplary damages, attorneys’ fees or any other damages. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, you also agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes relating to this Sweepstakes or future similar sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the names of the winners, send a self-addressed envelope to “LEGOLAND CALIFORNIA GIVEAWAY JULY 2018”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, by September 30, 2018. The winners’ names will be available after the winners have been verified and the prizes have been awarded.

Online entries in this Sweepstakes are subject to the privacy policy of KTLA, as posted on the KTLA website at http://www.ktla.com/privacypolicy. Online entries in this Sweepstakes are also subject to the KTLA Terms of Service at http://www.ktla.com/termsofservice.