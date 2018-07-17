Woman Found With Fatal Gunshot Wound in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday night.

The shooting was reported about 10 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Dalton Avenue, LAPD Capt. Darnell Davenport told KTLA.

Responding Los Angeles Police Department officers found the victim and firefighters declared her dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and investigators are following up on leads.

No further details about the incident have been released.