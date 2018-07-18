2 Men Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting of 52-Year-Old Gas Station Clerk During Mid-City Robbery

Two men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old gas station clerk during a robbery in Mid-City earlier this month, authorities announced Wednesday.

Young Yooun, 29, and Courtney Campbell, 28, are each facing one count of murder, as well as a special circumstance allegation that the fatal shooting of Akram Hanna was committed during a robbery, making them eligible for the death penalty, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Yooun and Campbell are accused of entering the gas station, located at Venice and Houser boulevards, around 5:38 a.m. on July 3 and forcing Hanna to lay on the floor while they stole lottery tickets, the DA’s office said.

Before leaving the gas station, authorities said Yooun shot Hanna in the head.

Hanna was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

On the day of his death, the owner of the gas station told KTLA Hanna worked there for eight years.

He only had one hour left on his shift when he was killed.

After the fatal shooting, the DA said Yooun and Campbell fled the gas station, but were later arrested.

Campbell was charged on Wednesday, while Yooun was charged on July 11. Both men are scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 23.

If convicted, Yooun and Campbell face a possible maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A decision will be made at a later date on whether authorities will seek the death penalty.

Both men are being held without bail.