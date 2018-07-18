× 4 Teenagers Arrested in West Covina Burglary: Police

Authorities arrested four teenagers after a burglary in West Covina, police announced on Wednesday.

The West Covina Police Department said it received a call on Tuesday shortly before 8 p.m. about a burglary that just happened in the 200 block of N. Walnuthaven Drive.

Officers responded to the scene and looked for four boys seen fleeing from the area, according to the agency.

Neighbors chased two of the boys and provided police information that helped them find and detain those suspects, the department said. Officers also located two other boys who hid in a dumpster after being spotted jumping into a property on the 1300 block of W. Garvey Avenue, police added.

All four boys—two 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old, all West Covina residents—were arrested on suspicion of burglary, according to authorities.

The two older boys were held at the Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey, while the two others were released to their parents, police said.

Officials said no property was stolen, and no injuries were reported.