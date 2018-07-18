Police Detain Driver Following Pursuit Through South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was detained after authorities chased a vehicle through the South Los Angeles area Wednesday night.

The suspect vehicle could be seen blowing through intersections and traveling at a high rate of speed on city streets in aerial video from Sky5. KTLA was initially overhead the chase shortly before 9 p.m.

The dark-colored sedan was wound a circuitous path through the South L.A. area before ending up in a parking lot at the Nickerson Gardens housing complex.

There, the driver got out of the vehicle, raised his hands and was detained by Inglewood police around 9:05 p.m.

Officials could not immediately confirm what the man was originally wanted on suspicion of.

No further details were immediately available.