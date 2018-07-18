× Chance of Thunderstorms Brings Muggy Conditions to SoCal

A series of humid, desert-born thunderstorms arrived in Los Angeles County early Wednesday, bringing the possibility of rain to Southern California’s burn scars along with a slight chance of flash flooding, the National Weather Service said.

By 6 a.m. the storms had brought rain to Chino and were expected to soak Whittier and Diamond Bar, before reaching South L.A. and then the coast somewhere between Long Beach and Los Angeles International Airport in the afternoon, said meteorologist Curt Kaplan.

“The air is really juicy today,” Kaplan said, adding that it’s expected to be muggy through Thursday.

Thunderstorms could emerge along the coast Wednesday morning before dissipating, then reappearing in the afternoon above inland valleys and the San Gabriel Mountain foothills, Kaplan said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.